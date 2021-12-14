Lewis Hamilton missed a title that seemed to be in the safe on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with the entry of the Safety Car which eliminated his advantage over Max Verstappen, also allowing the Dutchman to mount fresh soft tires and overtake him on the last lap, immediately after the restart.

For the Red Bull driver, his tenth seasonal success earned him the first world title of his career, but he also denied the Mercedes rival to hit the all-time record of eight titles (he now has seven, shared with Michael Schumacher).

Fernando Alonso is a great expert on World Cups played in the last race: in 2006 he was champion by winning in Brazil, but unfortunately for him he was defeated in 2007, in 2010 and in 2012.

“It’s fantastic,” Alonso said of Verstappen’s first title. “He is a champion, so it was only a matter of time for him to win.”

“I think he was lucky today. Without the Safety Car, Lewis would have been world champion, but Max is. So it’s pure luck what happened today.”

“It will certainly be a topic of discussion, but if you take the 22 races into consideration, as I said on Thursday, either of them deserved to be champion.”

“I think more than any other year, if you could split the trophy in two, it would have been the right time to do it. Because they were both exceptional.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso also admitted that he was sorry for the way in which Hamilton had to escape the title: “Lewis was driving to another level, especially in the second half of the championship”.

“Mercedes was the fastest car, but Valtteri (Bottas) was almost never second, so it was Lewis who pulled off those performances. When you lose the championship to a safety car, it’s definitely a big disappointment.”

“As I said on Thursday, my pick was 51-49 on Max’s side, because I think there are a couple of times over the course of the season where Max was more unlucky than Lewis. The new one is sometimes even more attractive. and you can also see it in the stands “.

“If Max wins four or five championships, a younger guy will come and challenge him and he’ll be the big draw. I think that’s normal.”

Read also:

Also for Vettel they deserved both

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who beat Alonso himself in the last race in 2010 and 2012, also expressed his closeness to Hamilton.

“I’m happy for Max, but most of all I’m sorry for Lewis,” he said. “I think he had an incredible season finale. And to be honest, from my point of view, I don’t care who won, because I think they both deserved it, even if in the end he can only be champion.”

“So yeah, it was a very intense fight, good for Formula 1. And obviously if you’re the lucky one, it’s always fantastic. If you’re not, it’s a little less so.”