Vice President of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedevsaid this Saturday after the US promise to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, that if Ukraine’s integration into NATO were to materialize, this would mean a “third World war”.

In a message on his Telegram channel, the former Russian president claimed that US President Joe Biden, having fled “shamefully from Afghanistan” and then “ruined the European economy” and delivered hundreds of tons of weapons to Ukraine, “ignited an extremely dangerous protracted conflict with Russia.”

“As a result of this the Kiev regime is destroying the remnants of its country. Now, having exhausted all resources, it promises cluster bombs and again tempts the neo-Nazis in Kiev with the prospect of NATO, whose realization means a third world war”, held.

Medvedev, resorting to his usual insults, argued that Biden does this to “dominate and limit other countries”, but also because “he is a sick old man suffering from severe dementia”, who “does not know what he is doing”.

“Or maybe everything is different? Maybe (…) he just decided to go gracefully, causing a nuclear Armageddon and taking half of humanity with him to the other world,” he concluded his attack on Biden.

