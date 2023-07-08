Estadão Contenti

07/08/2023 – 10:18 am

Jalles Machado expects to process 9 million tons of sugarcane in the harvest year that will begin in April 2026 and end in March 2027, according to data sent by the company to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) last night.

The volume is 76.7% greater than that observed in the 2022/2023 crop year, of 5.093 million tons, and 23.3% greater than that projected for the 2023/2024 crop year, of 7.302 million tons. The company has not yet published projections for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 crop years.

At the Jalles Machado unit, the forecast productivity measured in tons of sugarcane per hectare (TCH) is 94.7. At the Otávio Lage industrial unit, the projection is 99.1, and for the Santa Vitória unit, the expectation is for an index of 78.0.







