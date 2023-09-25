Court will discuss compensation for those who wrongly received land and authorization for economic exploitation

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) must define on Wednesday (September 27, 2023) the final thesis of the trial that overturned the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

Among the points that will be discussed is the possibility of compensation for people who acquired land in good faith. The Court will also decide whether this payment would be conditional on the farmers leaving indigenous areas.

In this case, compensation for improvements and land would be valid for owners who received titles from the federal and state governments for lands that should be considered indigenous areas.

Minister Dias Toffoli’s suggestion to authorize the economic exploitation of lands by indigenous people can also be debated. According to the proposal, with the approval of Congress and the indigenous people, the production of crops and mineral resources, such as potassium, could be sold by the communities.

The possibility of economic exploitation of territories is criticized by Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil). For the entity, the measure threatens the survival of the people.

“Recent history shows us that the existence of enterprises for the extraction of water, organic and mineral resources, in practice, generates the destruction of indigenous territories, the contamination of populations by biological and chemical agents, such as mercury, and the fraying of the social fabric of these communities, in addition to weakening or making their food sovereignty unfeasible and subjecting women and children to physical and sexual violence”, said the entity.

Read more:

Rosa Weber

The session on Wednesday (September 27) will be the last of the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, at the Supreme Court. The minister will leave the court the following day, upon turning 75 and compulsorily retiring. She will be replaced by minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who takes office on Thursday (September 28).

With information from Brazil Agency.