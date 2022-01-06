Matches and results of Group 11, Third RFEF

Constància 2 – Llosetense 1

Constancy: Pocovi, Tomás Sánchez (Buades, 59 ‘), Roca (Contreras, 86’), Enric Sánchez, Baleani, Galvez, Colman (Batle, 65 ‘), Suasi, Estrany, Marzovillo (Julian, 65’) and Zamorano.

Llosetense: Yeray Gómez, Francesc Vaz, Cano, Amengual (Muro, 67 ‘), Davis, Montori, Zamora, Romaguera (Alejandro Muñoz, 63’), Socias, Abdeselam (Abolafio, 85 ‘) and Pau García (Sastre, 85’) .

Goals: 0-1 (22 ‘): Francesc Vaz. 1-1 (48 ‘): Enric Sánchez. 2-1 (60 ‘): Enric Sánchez.

Referee: Pacheco Guijarro. He admonished Marzovillo, Colman, Pocovi; Amengual, Alejandro Muñoz and Partners. Cano was sent off (90 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: Nou Camp de Inca.

Comeback of the local team in the first game of 2022 for both teams. A great start to the second half, with Enric Sánchez materializing a double in less than fifteen minutes, allowed the score to be turned around and put the advantage over a Llosetense who, through Francesc Vaz after twenty minutes of play, went ahead on the scoreboard. A surprising result and allows Constancia to score necessary points and climb the position while Llosetense remains in fourth position.

Felanitx 0 – Sóller 1

Felanitx: Marc Rey, Pons (Bordoy, 83 ‘), Iniesta, Mesquida, Adrián Hernández, Javi López, Campins (Jesús Garcia, 75’), Meleo, Sergio Muñoz (Huescar, 75 ‘), Grant and Antoni Beas (Maimo, 77 ‘).

Soller: Seguí, Martín (Santos, 45 ‘), Latorre, Bestard, Huertas (Soler, 25’), Marcos Fernández, Esteve, Joan Carles, Bujan, Sastre (Aguilar, 85 ‘) and Santaeufemia.

Goal: 0-1 (64 ‘): Bestard.

Referee: Muntaner Ruíz. He admonished Mesquida, Iniesta, Meleo; Santaeufemia, Martín, Latorre, Sastre, Vilaboa and Bujan. He sent off Soler (68 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: Mariona Caldentey.

Sóller’s hard-won victory in his first outing of the year against a Felanitx that deserved more but could not hold out the final stretch with a numerical inferiority and let three points escape towards Sóller. And it was a game that anyone could win. Very even and disputed that it ended up deciding for the visitors after the expulsion of Soler, with twenty minutes remaining, which was accompanied by Bestard’s goal that ended up certifying the visitor’s triumph.

Mercadal – Rotlet Molinar (Thu 06/01, 3:30 p.m.)

Manacor – PE Sant Jordi (Thu 06/01, 4:30 pm)

Campos – Poblense (Thu 06/01, 6:00 p.m.)

Collarense – Santanyí (Thu 06/01, 7:00 p.m.)

Murense – Platges de Calvià (Suspended)

Son Verí – San Rafael (Suspended)

Inter Ibiza – Binissalem (Suspended)

Portmany – Mallorca B (Suspended)

Serve yourselves, rest

Next round Group 11, Third RFEF

Die, rest

Platges de Calvia – Son Verí (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

San Rafael – Mercadal (Sunday 9, 1:30 p.m.)

Rotlet-Molinar – Manacar (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

PE Sant Jordi – Felanitx (Sunday 9, 4:00 p.m.)

Soller – Campos (Sunday 9, 4:00 p.m.)

Poblense – Inter Ibiza (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Binissalem – Constancia (Sunday 9, 12:30 pm)

Llosetense – Portmany (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Mallorca B – Collerense (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Santanyí – Serverense (Sunday 9, 4:30 p.m.)