Celebration in Kobe: The Z-series celebrates its 50th anniversary and to add some luster to that happy fact, Kawasaki is introducing four limited 50th Anniversary models for 2022. With strong references to the glorious Z past, food for enthusiasts.

Z900 50th Anniversary

The Z900 hardly needs any introduction. With its TFT color display, Traction Control and Power modes, the Z900 has been offering an excellent total package for years and especially for this anniversary edition, the 900 is dressed in the color ‘Firecracker Red’. The color scheme is based on that of the Z1100GP, the air-cooled Z from the 80s; a signature color for Kawasaki models of that era. There is also the gold-colored front fork, the glossy black painted frame, a special saddle and the Z900 is equipped with Anniversary logos. Price: 11,299 euros in the Netherlands, 10,299 euros in Belgium.

Z650 50th Anniversary

The little brother of the Z900 underwent the same treatment. In addition to the high-quality red paint, the popular twin features dark blue and silver striping, complemented by gold Z emblems, just like the Z models of yesteryear. The red wheels, leather (duo) saddle and anniversary logo on the front fender complete the Z650 50th Anniversary Edition. Price: 8,399 euros in the Netherlands, 7,799 euros in Belgium.

Z900RS 50th Anniversary

With the introduction of the Z900RS, Kawasaki naturally showed all its love for bygone Z times. This 50th Anniversary further strengthens the connection between past and present. The Candy Diamond Brown color has been applied in several layers, creating a deep and glossy lacquer layer. Complementing this is the glossy black frame, gold wheels, grab rail and a special saddle. To complete the picture, the model is equipped with Z50th Anniversary and Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) emblems all around. Price: 13,899 euros in the Netherlands, 12,699 euros in Belgium.

Z650RS 50th Anniversary

Last but not least the most recent addition to the Z family. The Z650RS pays tribute to the 1977 Z650-B1. The torquey parallel twin is housed in a new frame with matching retro design, such as the teardrop fuel tank, dual counters and the iconic ducktail. Like the Z900RS, the 50th Anniversary Edition features deep Candy Diamond Brown paint with Fireball graphics, gold wheels, special seat, grab rail and DOHC logos. Price: 9,399 euros in the Netherlands, 8,699 euros in Belgium.

The Z50th Anniversary models are now available to order from Kawasaki dealers and will be delivered in the spring of 2022.