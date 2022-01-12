Omicron slows down the booster while now one in a hundred Ligurians has contracted the disease
Genoa – According to government data, the people recovered from Covid for less than six months in Liguria are 15474, practically one in a hundred Ligurians. But it is an incomplete number and destined to skyrocket, as evidenced by the emergence of many positives following the ordinance of the Region which equated molecular tests to rapid antigenic agents.
.
