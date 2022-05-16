The coordinators of most health centers in the Region of Murcia have decided to stand up to the situation experienced by Primary Care. The professionals are preparing a document that they plan to present in the next few hours to the General Directorate of Health Assistance. The manifesto comes after months of protests led by the White Tide and more than two years of a pandemic marked by high healthcare pressure. “71 of the 86 coordinators of the health centers in the Region have already signed the document of measures that we demand from the Ministry of Health for the improvement of working conditions and investment plan in Primary,” stressed one of these professionals, José María Almela, on the social network ‘Twitter’. The intention of these coordinators is to request a meeting with the heads of the Murcian Health Service within fifteen days.

Professionals demand greater investment to put an end to a situation that they consider abandonment. “Currently, the money goes massively to hospitals in health areas, as they do not have finalist financing,” complains one of the signatories of the document. “We also need to reach quotas that do not exceed 1,250 patients per family doctor and 900 per pediatrician,” recalls this coordinator. This would allow not having to deal with schedules “which can sometimes reach 70 patients in a day, when they should not exceed 25 or 30.”

Already in a recent writing, the main organizations of the White Tide warned that the Health budgets for this year “allocate only 14.6%” of the total to Primary, “25 million less than the actual expenditure executed in 2019.” 46% of doctors currently have more than 1,500 patients assigned and many have more than 1,600, stressed Mario Soler, president of the Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP), one of the Marea Blanca organizations.