Atalanta hits the maximum result with the minimum effort to reach the quarter-finals of the competition that the Goddess has targeted. A goal for time and archived lagoon practice. The hosts pass the round in a challenge played with mentality. Management of the score and restart. After all, Gasperini’s favorite weapons who analyzed the challenge at a press conference.

PRESSURE – In the final the team was forced to defend itself but this time it was able to suffer avoiding the chronic inattention in the inactive ball phase. And also Gewiss, who this season has been stingy with satisfactions, smiled at the Goddess. “You are used to it very well, matches cannot always be closed safely, sometimes the opponents are really difficult to face, but the comforting sign is that we have held up well in defense and despite the danger we have always continued to play. easy it was a game in which there was a lot of competitive spirit, Venezia also put five behind, it would have been better to close it earlier but that’s okay too “.

PERSPECTIVES – After two finals in the last three years, the path is not easy. Atalanta, it is no mystery, is very keen on the competition. And now he is waiting for Naples and Fiorentina. And in a possible semifinal, Juventus. Not super easy. “We think game after game. Against Venezia we had few choices, especially in front of us. And if the absences accumulate in a single department we can run into some problems. We are in full emergency, even if we try to disguise it. Now let’s think about the Inter, it’s a quality team, they don’t need my compliments, we’ll try to get there in the best possible way. “

PROTOCOL – There is also time for an observation on the new protocol: “This is a new measure and I am adapting, it was a measure adopted and we cannot discuss, we can only adapt. I can only hope that this situation ends in hurry, we hope to get out of it as soon as possible “.

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 20:07)

