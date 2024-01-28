Five thieves stole a luxury van in Buenos Aires and fled. However, When the Police found them, a chase began, the criminals lost control and suffered a shocking crash against a tree and a house.

As a result, two thieves died instantly and three others were injured. Inside the vehicle firearms were found.

The incident began on Saturday around 7 pm when the five assailants stole a truck at gunpoint. Green Toyota Hilux to its owner on the borders between Quilmes Oeste and Ezpeleta Oeste. The incident was recorded on a security camera in a nearby home.

Immediately afterwards, the victim contacted 911 to alert the Argentine Police about the theft, who organized an operation to find the truck.

Once the vehicle was located, a chase began in the direction of the Avellaneda district. However, When the thieves took the avenue, they lost control, got on the sidewalk and crashed head-on into the bars of a home. and a tree, according to official Police sources reported to LA NACION.

The strong crash, which left the truck destroyed, caused the instant death of the driver and passenger. The Police immediately approached the scene of the accident and were assisted by Firefighters. Volunteers managed to rescue the other three men who were trapped in the back seats. One of them was identified as Martín Rodrigo Konoval, 19 years old.

The injured were taken to the Iriarte Hospital, guarded by the security force of the province of Buenos Aires, where Konoval was hospitalized. Meanwhile, it was learned that the other two survivors of the accident are stable.

GDA- THE ARGENTINE NATION

