Raikkonen and Button's anecdote

Kimi Raikkonen, a sample out of context. In a Formula 1 still hesitant to launch young people, Iceman he made his debut at the age of 21 and by 22 he was already in a McLaren. With pilots who were initially talkative and then increasingly controlled by the press offices, the Finn always remained himself: a few words to journalists, sentences of ten words at most. Yet, behind the scenes the 2007 world champion knew how to transform himself and become the life of every party.

Those who knew Raikkonen outside of the circuits can only remember an evening with a smile Iceman. Jenson Buttonanother driver who liked to have fun off-track, said some time ago that he once found it at home.

Button's words

“The only story I can remember with Kimi, because most of the others are a blur, is about a night I was out until 3am in London“, these are his words to Sky Sports UK. “I was tired, I had to go home. I got in a cab, got to my house, I walked in and there was Kimi sitting in my living room, alone. I have no idea how he got there“.

Raikkonen's CV

Raikkonen's exploits are easily linked to the intake of alcohol, which, as the Finn himself admitted, relieves his stress. His alcoholic list of successes even includes showing up drunk at the 2018 FIA Gala: an unforgettable rosette, a hat-trick away, but not the only madness on his CV. Who boasts, for example, having slept in a sort of dryer after getting completely wet pretending to be a skier, having slept naked in the bed of an unknown actor on the morning of his first official appearance as a Ferrari driver, having remained in confinement for three weeks during his military service after being discovered drunk and bedraggled. To think that something similar could happen today would be crazy, in a glossy F1, with perfect drivers but all the same.