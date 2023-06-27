Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 1:21 p.m.



The monument to the Fallen in the Civil War of Lorca, a marble monolith in the shape of an obelisk, located in the Plaza de La Concordia, at the confluence between Corredera, Nogalte and Alfonso X streets, is being restored to reposition the pieces of marble that were displaced from the vertical axis by the 2011 earthquakes.

The Councilor for Local Development, Rosa Medina, explained to LA VERDAD that the action is part of the employment and training program called ‘Improvement of the urban scene’ from which 32 students between the ages of 18 and 54 benefit.

In recent days they have cleaned the monolith with water sandpaper, they have realigned the pieces of the monument to guarantee its stability, and it is planned to renew the lighting to highlight the obelisk from the base and the garden area that surrounds it. Medina said that street furniture such as poles and mupis full of posters that made the environment ugly and hid the view of the nearby church of San Francisco have also been removed.