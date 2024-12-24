The Civil Guard of Valladolid has proceeded to investigate a 56-year-old man, a resident of the town of Tudela de Duero, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against animals. This I would have let a mare die of her property who was found with straps around her body and tied to a tree without receiving veterinary care for several days.

The animal was outside the facilities of its livestock farm, had various scratcheswhich indicates that he could have been in that position for a “prolonged time,” as reported by the Armed Institute in a statement.

Due to these circumstances, the animal ended up dying, while investigations have confirmed that the mare did not receive veterinary care and remained in place for several days. Next to the deceased animal, a several-month-old foal was also found, probably its offspring.

The Civil Guard has had the collaboration of the Veterinary Service of the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture and Livestock of the Junta de Castilla y León of Valladolid and has carried out proceedings that have been delivered to the Investigative Court of Guard of Valladolid and a copy has been sent to the Environment and Urban Planning Prosecutor’s Office of the Provincial Court of Valladolid. In addition, administrative complaints have been presented to the regional government in Valladolid, as explained by the same sources.