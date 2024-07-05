Washington (dpa)

American Jesse Marsh, Canada’s coach, revealed his disappointment with his country’s early exit from the South American Football Cup “Copa America 2021”, currently being held in the United States.

The United States team bid farewell to the tournament early in the group stage, after finishing third in Group 3, which included Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.

Marsch, who is set to lead Canada against Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the tournament, was not happy with the elimination of coach Gregg Berhalter’s team.

“I would say I’m just focused on what we’re doing here in Canada, but obviously I care about the U.S. team as I always do, and I’m just as sad as you are,” Marsh said. “I’m disappointed with the performance and the lack of discipline. There’s a lot of things that I think we’ve tried to embody about the game in the United States, and we’ve always believed in this group of players.”

“I’m not there every day, so I don’t know the details of what’s going on, but this is definitely not what we expected in this tournament,” Marsh added.

Marsch led Canada, who are participating in the Copa America for the first time, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the world, after finishing second in Group A, which included Argentina (world champion and title holder), Peru and Chile. Canada is preparing to face its Venezuelan counterpart, who qualified for the knockout stage, after topping Group B, which included Mexico, Jamaica and Ecuador, achieving a full score, after winning its three matches in the first round, in an unprecedented precedent in the team’s history.

Meanwhile, calls have been growing in the United States for Berhalter to either resign or be sacked after the surprise group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America.