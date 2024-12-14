Isak Andic Ermayfounder and president of Mango, died this Saturday in a mountain accident near Barcelona. The 71-year-old businessman fell into the void from a height of 150 meters while he was on an excursion with several members of his family in the Collbató saltpeter caves.

As sources from the textile company have confirmed to EFE, the businessman, who was going accompanied by his son and his wifeslipped on one of the paths and fell from a great height.

The company’s CEO, Toni Ruiz, has indicated in a note: “With deep regret we regret to communicate the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.

“Isak has been an example for all of us. “He has dedicated his life to the Mango project, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values ​​that he himself has imbued into our company,” he continues.

His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he has always transferred to the entire organization, adds Ruiz.

“His departure leaves a huge void, but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is our responsibility, and this is the best tribute we can pay to Isak and that we are going to fulfill, ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud,” he concludes.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illahas lamented on social account X the death of “a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world.