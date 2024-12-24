Puigdemont disdains the winks of the socialists and reiterates that he has lost confidence in Sánchez

The conciliatory messages that both Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa sent this Monday in the direction of Waterloo have not reduced Junts’ belligerence. Both the President of the Government and the Catalan president opened the door to holding a meeting with Carles Puigdemont even before the amnesty was applied, a gesture with which they tried to seek the necessary reconciliation with Junts. But a day later, Puigdemont himself responded harshly and reiterated that trust with Sánchez is broken.

Illa prepares for a long budget negotiation with ERC and affirms that Puigdemont should be “at home”

“We will not renew confidence in Sánchez as long as the strategy that seeks to plunge our country into social, economic, linguistic and national decline persists, both in Madrid and Catalonia,” Puigdemont assured.

Although the leader of Junts has not yet commented on the option of meeting with the president of the Government or the Generalitat, Puigdemont already showed signs last week that this was an important issue for him. According to him, he considered that the normalization of relations with Sánchez and Illa would mean a “political amnesty”, as opposed to the “judicial amnesty” that has not yet reached him.

In his last message, however, Puigdemont has shown his discomfort with the assessment that Salvador Illa made this Monday of the beginning of his mandate, where he assured that his Government represented a change of stage that left behind the “suffering” of the process. The leader of Junts has called this vision “Spanishist propaganda” and has directly accused Illa of being responsible for this “suffering” that, in the opinion of the leader of Junts, has been generated by the “persecution of the independentistas.”

Jordi Turull: “The speech that if you don’t vote for Pedro Sánchez the PP and Vox come does not impress us at all”



“President Illa wants us to believe that the suffering caused by his 155, his political and judicial persecution for more than seven long years, has not existed,” he remarked. For Puigdemont, it is inconsistent that Sánchez and Illa consider the political conflict in Catalonia over when both depend on pro-independence formations.