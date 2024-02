The day many have been waiting for has finally arrived. At 2:00 PM (Pacific time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City time), a new State Play will take place. This presentation will last 40 minutes, where we will have news about the games that will come to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in the futureincluding Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. This way, you can enjoy this live presentation here.

Via: PlayStation