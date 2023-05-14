And the South Korean news agency “Yonhap” reported the arrest of eight criminals who had rented an entire hotel in Chungcheong Province, and spent a whole month digging a secret underground tunnel to a nearby oil pipeline.

The plan is believed to have been masterminded by a former employee of the Korean state-run Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation who was previously fired for attempting to steal oil from another pipeline.

The gang rented a hotel near its target under the pretext of wanting to buy it, and its members spent most of their day digging using primitive tools to avoid attracting attention with loud sounds.

Within about a month, the eight criminals managed to dig about 10 meters, and they were 30 centimeters from the oil pipeline, but as soon as they began to rejoice, the hotel was stormed and everyone inside was arrested.

The length of the tunnel was 9 meters 78 cm and its width 81 cm.

The suspects admitted during the police investigation that they planned to sell the oil at two petrol stations.