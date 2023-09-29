An unprecedented deluge hits New York City this Friday, generating devastating flooding that paralyzed life in the largest city in the United States. Record rains collapsed the city’s drainage system, causing flooding in streets, basements, schools, subway stations and vehicles.

The rainfall fell intensely and surprisingly, trapping many citizens in the middle of the chaos during the morning rush hour this Friday. Rapid response teams carried out rescues, removing people trapped in cars and basements that were quickly filling with water.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport set a record, with almost 20 centimeters of rain in a single day, the highest amount since 1948. The Brooklyn neighborhood received what it would take in a month of rain in just three hours, which which demonstrates the intensity of the rainfall.

Scientists attribute these phenomena to climate change, where a warmer atmosphere retains more water vapor, which is then released in heavy rains that overwhelm already obsolete flood prevention infrastructure.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay home due to dangerous conditions. However, schools remained open and many New Yorkers faced a dilemma about how to return home.

“If you are at home, stay at home, if you are at work or at school, stay at home for now. Part of the subway is flooded and it is extremely difficult to get around the city,” the Democratic mayor warned at the end of the morning. of the city, Eric Adams.

The Public Transportation System was seriously affected, with suspensions and delays in the subway and commuter trains. Even the bus service was disrupted. A highway in Manhattan was paralyzed due to the accumulation of water, forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.

Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to threaten the American Northwest

These extreme weather events also spread to surrounding areas, affecting millions of people in the northwest United States. Heavy rain is expected to continue in several regions, posing a risk of flash flooding.

A woman walks through rain and flood waters, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia cause flooding in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, USA, 29 September 2023. REUTERS – BRENDAN MCDERMID

This situation evokes memories of the devastating Hurricane Ida that hit the region two years ago, causing deadly flooding in New York City. Although no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported so far, the impact of the floods has been significant.

A pedestrian crosses the street in the Friday rain in New York on September 29, 2023. AP – Andres Kudacki

Weather scientists emphasize that climate change is contributing to the frequency and intensity of these extreme weather events, posing additional challenges to the infrastructure and safety of coastal cities like New York.

With AP, Reuters and local media