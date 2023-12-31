Throughout its 12 generations, the Toyota Corolla has evolved, with more than 50 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 1966.

The new Toyota Corolla Electric Hybrid, available in its three body variants, arrived in Spain at the beginning of 2023 with new features in technology, design, engines, equipment and safety. With two electric hybrid engines and up to six different finishes. Now, a year later, the Corolla family once again brings improvements and updates in terms of aesthetic aspects and equipment.

With the aim of continuing to improve the digital and user experience, Smart Digital Key will allow customers to use their smartphone as if it were the same original vehicle key, both to lock and unlock the doors and to drive. This equipment will be, in line with Toyota Smart Connect Services, included at no additional cost for one year in this case from the first registration of the vehicle.

And following the strategy of other models, such as Yaris and Yaris Cross, this new 2024 version of the Corolla family introduces as a novelty the particle ionizer for the nanoe X cabin. With this, the aim is to increase the air quality in the cabin, eliminating or greatly reducing elements such as odors, allergens, pollen, harmful contaminants, and suppressing the activity of mold, viruses and bacteria.

The 2024 Corolla Touring Sports includes the new two-tone Bristol Green color, available for the GR SPORT Premium finish, while in the 5-door Corolla, it is available for the GR SPORT Premium and Style Edition finishes.

New two-tone color



The Corolla Sedan receives the Polar Silver color, one of the most iconic colors. In addition, both 5-door and Touring Sports, GR SPORT Premium incorporate lower side moldings, exterior mirror housings and front molding in liquid black.

Four, five doors and SW estate



The Corolla Electric Hybrid range includes 5p, family (Touring Sports) and sedan (Sedan) versions, all of them with the same high levels of quality, innovative design and technology.

The five-door variant of the Corolla Electric Hybrid family is offered with a range made up of two engine options with Toyota Electric Hybrid technology – 140H and 200H – and up to four different finishes.

The ACTIVE PLUS finish adds Smart Digital Key and the GR SPORT incorporates, in addition to the aforementioned Smart Digital Key, front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking and nanoe X. Style Edition brings all of the above along with dynamic high beam adjustment ( AHS) and 10” Head-up display projected on the windshield.

New interior equipment



Corolla Touring Sports, for its part, is marketed with the double hybrid-electric mechanical option —140H and 200H— and also four equipment levels.

Meanwhile, Corolla Sedan Electric Hybrid has a range with a single electric hybrid option (140H) and two different finishes.

The ECO finish updates its multimedia screen from 8'' to 10.5'' and includes a heated windshield. And the Style Plus brings together the above with Smart Digital Key and nanoe X.

Fifth generation hybrid electric technology



The fifth generation of Toyota's electric hybrid system that equips the renewed Corolla family increases total power and improves the driving experience, with more power, better performance, fewer CO2 emissions and more natural and pleasant acceleration. The lithium-ion battery has also been improved, being more powerful, smaller and lighter.

The 1.8-liter electric hybrid system increases up to 140 hp and reduces the acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h by 1.8 seconds. On the other hand, the 2.0-liter electric hybrid system reaches a power of 196 HP and cuts acceleration time by half a second. In addition, adjustments have been made to achieve a more natural and pleasant acceleration for the driver, reducing the noise of the engine train when accelerating.

The renewed Corolla Electric Hybrid family is now available in the Official Toyota Spain Dealer Network from €25,000 (Corolla Electric Hybrid), €26,500 (Corolla Touring Sports Electric Hybrid) and €30,050 (Corolla Sedan Electric Hybrid).

Like the rest of the models in the Toyota range, Corolla Electric Hybrid can have up to 15 years of warranty.