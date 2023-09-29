Putin called BRICS a platform for developing positions based on respect

BRICS was created as a platform for coordinating positions and developing mutually acceptable solutions based on sovereignty and respect for each other. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the international parliamentary conference “Russia – Latin America”, reports RIA News.

The Russian leader clarified that the organization is not a military alliance.

On August 24, the leaders of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia into the union. Six states will become full members of the organization from January 1, 2024.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that the BRICS association is becoming a platform for global multipolarity aimed at solving problems.