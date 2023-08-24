Thursday, August 24, 2023
Football | HJK and Farul goalless for the break – a confusing support group for the Home Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World Europe
HJK will face Romanian FCV Farul Constanța in an away match.

HJK and FCV Farul Constanța endured a scoreless first half in the first leg of the Europa Conference League knockout round. The match will be played at the tiny Hagi Academu stadium in Farul, Romania.

The first dangerous situation of the match arose in the 10th minute, when Farul received a free kick near the HJK penalty area. Constantin Budescu shot hard, but HJK’s goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää had it blocked for a corner.

A corner kick created a situation for HJK’s goal, but Mäenpää saved again.

HJK’s first scoring situation was seen in the 24th minute, when Matti Peltola shot from about 20 meters. However, Farul’s defender got his foot in between, and the ball floated over the goal. From the corner kick, HJK did not get a goal.

In the 38th minute, HJK got a bit of a surprise in front of the goal in a situation where Bojan Radulovic got right in front of the goal to try a shot. Finally, twisting with the defense, the ball hit Radulovic’s hand.

Farul has a surprising supporter group sheet in the main stand: “alcoholics supporters”.

HJK played the match without Lucas Lindmanwhose brother died last Sunday at only 29 years old.

The story is completed.

