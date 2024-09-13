The fairytale wedding that was much heralded on social media seems to have disappointed expectations regarding the type of menu, defined as too “minimal”

The wedding just celebrated between the influencer had been announced as the wedding of the century Veronica Ferraro and the music producer David Simonetta in a villa not far from Como. In reality, despite the parade of celebrities, the elegant location and the sumptuous dresses, a fundamental element of the wedding would have greatly disappointed the expectations of many. We are talking, namely, of the menu.

VIP wedding

“Everything very nice but the menu a bit heavy”: this, for example, is one of the opinions aroused by the choice of dishes made by the newlywed couple.

An opinion, apparently, not isolated:

“Given the wedding menu, I can say that bread and mortadella is what I eat BEFORE going to a wedding because then I don’t know how long it takes after the ceremony for lunch or dinner. Okay, minimalism, but here it’s exaggerated!”

And again:

“The Neapolitan mother of a bride about to get married died a little reading this menu”

Not just criticism

The menu contested by the married couple included the following dishes:

“Very simple appetizer with bread and mortadella, first course with pasta with pesto, second course with beef meatballs in sauce, dessert with wine”.

wedding menu

While some guests found this choice to be a failure to meet their expectations, others found the selection of simple but tasty ingredients to be a total success:

“Well done! Beautiful dress, beautiful menu that 100% must have been done better and with better ingredients than who knows how many more pretentious weddings”.

Chiara Ferragni’s touching dedication

Among the many guests present at the wedding, the presence of certainly did not go unnoticed Chiara Ferragnias a bridesmaid.

ferraro – simonetta

Below are some of the touching words dedicated to her lifelong friend:

“In one of the worst moments of my life, last February, I was looking at the sea from a terrace with you in Rapallo. The night before it had rained and above us there were only gray clouds, except for a ray of light that almost magically made its way through the darkness and illuminated the sea. You hugged me and told me that it would happen to me too, that I would have a ray of sunshine that would illuminate me after all that bad time”.

.