Integration | The writing of a student who came to Finland reveals what at least does not work in integration – “I have no idea”

Iranian Hamide Sedaghat moved to Finland three years ago. “I still don't know how to officially 'fit in' here,” he writes. According to Sedaghat, newcomers learn the ways of the country through their own trial and error.
Hamide Sedaghat
| Updated
QWhen I arrived in Finland as a student on a snowy December day in 2020, I felt like I had moved to another planet. I came from Iran. I could communicate in English. Still, it took months for the feeling of strangeness to begin to dissipate.
