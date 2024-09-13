Nine births in less than a day, 6 boys and 3 girls born in about 23 hours. This is the mini ‘baby boom’ reported to Adnkronos Salute by the San Carlo hospital in Milan. The first was Neithan Omar born at 8.11 yesterday, September 12, the last Riccardo who let out his first cry at 7.19 today, September 13. In the middle Nariman Mohamed, Lorenzo, Milyssa, Malek Farag, Abanoub Sabet, Linda and Maria. Almost 3 kilos and 800 grams the heaviest, Abanoub Sabet; 2 kilos and 100 Linda, the smallest. No twin births, 6 natural and 3 caesarean.

“You never get used to it,” says Paolo Guarnerio, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at San Carlo, a branch of the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo in the Lombardy capital. “It is always an incredible emotion to accompany these new families in such a special moment,” says the head physician. “These births are our hope, our future, the strength of our life. In these rooms where life is born – concludes the doctor – that ancient, but ever new miracle takes place every day. It is here that every breath is a promise of endless love.”