The curling expert Tori Spelling has once again given one of her always popular shows, this time, practically live. The 50-year-old actress, daughter of millionaire television producer Aaron Spelling (who died in 2006 left her barely $800,000), separated last July from her husband, also Canadian actor Dean McDermott, but it was not until now that she They have announced that they are divorcing. In fact, she was the one who announced it, and she communicated it in a phone call to him that she did not hesitate to broadcast in full on the first program of her new podcast, Misspelling (a play on words between “Miss Spelling” and the term “misspelled”). And she is not content with it, she has continued to reveal details of her 18 years of marital life, which she does not seem to be especially happy with.

The first chapter of this Spelling project lasts just 40 minutes, but it gives him time to tell many intimate things. The actress phones her ex-husband and complains that he is working and she can't answer him properly. After her, part of her conversation is heard, hers: “They've already done it. It's formal. There is only one page that you have to mark, and sign the next one. “You have a lawyer.” She is then heard arguing with McDermott (“Wait, what are they going to do about it? I've had enough of you? What, what do you mean?”), and also accusing him of leaking what happened: “You basically got everything out to the light in the Daily Mail, like you said, everything you've done to me over the years.” Spelling, who claims to be “super nervous” because she is not looking for “confrontation,” does not reveal the answer he gives her in the podcast.

Then the actress breaks down. “God, I have never, ever felt this alone in a place full of people and doing a podcast. “Fuck, I haven’t felt so alone in my 50 years,” she laments through tears. “I don't feel worthy of love, that's the truth. And that is something that is in you, not that you have desired or created, it is something that begins when you are young.” The program aired on Sunday afternoon, March 31, while a couple of days before, on Friday, it had been leaked that the couple had signed the divorce. But during the recording she rubs more salt in her wound by explaining that she should have signed said documents “about… 15 years ago.” “I think he would say the same thing if we had an open heart talk. It should have been much earlier,” says the actress. Feeling of livingfor which their relationship ended four months after it began.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, with four of their children: Stella, Beau, Finn and Hattie, at a children's benefit gala in Universal City, California, in June 2023, in one of the couple's last public events before announcing their separation after almost 18 years married. Stefanie Keenan (Getty Images for LuskinOIC)

According to the Los Angeles actress, the couple had “a fast and furious romance”; In fact, both broke up their respective marriages at the time to be together. She had married screenwriter Charlie Shanian in a huge wedding held at the family mansion in July 2004, and in less than a year she filed for divorce, while he was married to singer and actress Mary Jo Eustace for more than 12 , and they had a son, Jack. But when they met during a shoot, sparks flew and the two separated to be together. On Christmas Eve 2005 McDermott proposed to Spelling and in May 2006 they married in Fiji. They had five children in close succession: Liam arrived in March 2007, Stella in June of the following year, Hattie in October 2011, Finn in August 2012 and, finally, Beau Dean, already in March 2017. Since the first years of During his marriage, his problems were public, and he admitted to having been unfaithful to the actress. They went to therapy but never managed to completely overcome it.

“We had a period of falling in love very, very quickly, very passionately,” Spelling now recalls in Misspelling. “I remember being able to show him what I was really like. It wasn't like being between giggles and, 'This is what people want it to be.' She was capable of being strong, of raising her voice,” she says, comparing herself to the character that brought her fame on television in the nineties: “I'm not just Donna Martin, the perfect good girl. There might be a little bit of a bad girl in me, and she was fine. He liked all those facets and she liked how smart she was and she accepted me,” she recalls. But she also claims that there were “danger flags” that everyone told her about that she was not capable of at times, such as “anger issues” on the part of her partner, partly fueled by alcohol, something he also has admitted (a few months ago he said that he couldn't sleep if he didn't drink tequila every night) and they're over it. She warned him from the beginning of the complexity that being in the media spotlight would mean, and he thought it would be something light, temporary. “But with me, that never goes away. Since I was born I was in the media. There has not been a respite,” she explains, that she has openly confessed to being addicted to fame and that she turned her family into fodder. reality show, something they have lived with for years.

For Spelling, her relationship with McDermott “was never the same” when they had children. “We always said, 'We're not going to be one of those parents who change. We will make sure our relationship is a priority, the two of us. We'll go on dates some nights.' And everything went to hell. I focused completely on the children and, in a way, abandoned him.” She claims that she felt “alone with the children,” that he was just “an extra pair of hands” but not a real emotional support, and that all the responsibility fell on her. “And all while rebuilding my career, which I did. Our family became a brand. I went from a rich Hollywood girl to a cool mom: 'Look at her, she does everything.' But behind the scenes I was breaking down.”

Now Spelling has filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” (as cited in the podcast) and also wants custody of her five children, all of them still minors, although shared with McDermott, in a visitation regime that will be established later. In November, he said that he had not seen the boys since June, after they separated. In addition, during the summer Spelling, who as a child lived in the largest mansion in Hollywood, with more than 100 rooms and whose mother has a fortune of more than 600 million dollars, was living with the children in a trailer for several weeks at a time. get your house filled with mold and have nowhere to go.