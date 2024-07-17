Querétaro.- Pablo Barrier—former Mexican national team player and current footballer for the Querétaro Roosters FC—charged against the federative after dismissing Jaime Lozano of the National Football Team.

In the mixed zone of the Corregidora Stadiumthe 37-year-old veteran said that the bad decisions to remove the ascent and decline have made the Soccer Mexican stop being competitive.

«I have always said that they go for the easiest way, which is the coach, I think they have removed too many things in the Mexican SoccerAs the ascent and the decline“That is very important for you to compete up here,” he told the media.

«The player relaxes if you know there is no decline and it doesn’t matter to him, the issue of the quarry that has to come out, the only one who does it well is Pachucaeight, nine players on the field, very young, there are many things that are missing for the selection can aspire to a much better level.”

Mexican national team thanks Jimmy Lozano

Twitter National Team

“He ‘Jimmy’ It’s not his fault, we are all to blame, all of Mexican Soccer and they go for the easiest way, which is to remove the ‘Jimmy’“, he sentenced Pablo Barrier.

‘Dynamite’ Born on June 21, 1897 in the Mexico state. In 2005 he debuted with the Pumas UNAM, with whom he was crowned champion in it Closing 2009.

Pablo Barrera represented the The Mexican Futbol selection in the 2010 South Africa World Cupwhich served as a springboard to play on the other side of the pond.

Pablo Barrera playing with Querétaro FC

Jam media

The attacker became a player of West Ham United English in 2010 and subsequently from Real Zaragoza Spanish in 2011.

After returning to the Liga MX, Pablo Barrier wore the colors of Blue Cross, Striped, Pumas UNAM (2nd stage), Athletic San Luis and currently of the Querétaro Roosters FC.

