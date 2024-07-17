Do you want to remodel your home or become independent? Bodega Aurrera offers a wide variety of furniture for all styles, from contemporary to modern. With a wide range of colors and sizes, you will find furniture ideal for any space, whether for Infonavit houses, apartments, or any other type of housing.

A fundamental element in any remodeling is the kitchen. At Bodega Aurrera, you can find integrated kitchens at affordable prices. On the website of the Walmart subsidiary, the Madesa Easy 120cm Brown/Cream Compact Integrated Kitchen stands out, which It is currently priced at $3,499, with the option of up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $460.36.

This kitchen is ideal for compact spaces, combining functionality, style and contemporary design. Made from high quality materials, this kitchen can be mounted on either the right or left and does not include legs, it must be installed in a suspended manner. Madesa offers a service of assembly available when selected in the shopping cart, with a cost determined by the value of the purchase.

Features of the Easy Madesa Integral Kitchen

◉ Aluminum handles: Durable and elegant.

◉ Metal slides and hinges: Ensure a long service life.

◉ Suspended design: Makes cleaning easier and keeps the space visually clear.

◉ Large storage capacity: Enough space for utensils, pots, appliances and more.

◉ Eco-friendly Polyester Paint Finish: Available in a combination of cream and brown tones.

Overall dimensions:

◉ Height: 136 cm

◉ Width: 120 cm

◉ Depth: 36 cm (Lower Cabinet), 26 cm (Upper Cabinet)

Components:

◉ A kitchen cabinet with four open niches, attached to an upper kitchen cabinet with two doors.

◉ A lower kitchen cabinet with three doors, a drawer and a worktop.

Specifications:

◉ Product code: G200267G

◉ Note: Images are for illustration purposes only, appliances and decorations are not included.

◉ Installation manual: A manual is included detailing all the steps for installation.

◉ Finish: Painted

◉ Contains compressed gas (aerosol): No

◉ Warranty: 3 months

◉ Assembly required: Yes

◉ Color: Brown/Cream

◉ Assembled product width: 120 cm

◉ Material: MDP

◉ Assembled product length: 36 cm

◉ It is sensitive to temperature changes: No

◉ Battery type: Does not contain battery

◉ Assembled product weight: 32 kg

◉ Contains chemicals: No

◉ Hardware Finish: Painted

◉ Country of origin: Brazil

◉ Does it contain electronic components?: No

◉ Gender: Unisex

◉ Color range: Beige

◉ Condition: New

◉ Assembled product height: 136 cm