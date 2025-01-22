Trump announces the dismissal of chef José Andrés as presidential advisor and he responds: “I resigned last week”

The new president of the United States, Donald Trump, has dismissed the Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of the NGO World Central Kitchen, from his position as presidential advisor on sports, exercise and nutrition.

“Our first day in the White House is not over,” said the Republican leader in by the previous president, Joe Biden.

Trump, who assumed the Presidency this Monday, has also reported that he has fired retired US Army General Mark Milley, who has been very critical of him, as has José Andrés. The dismissals of these appointees from the previous administration are due to the fact that “they are not aligned with our vision of making America great again,” Trump said, in clear reference to the motto of his campaign and movement, ‘Make America Great Again. , known by its acronym MAGA.

“José Andrés of the Presidential Council of Sports, Physical Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook of the Wilson Center for Scholars and [la exalcaldesa de Atlanta] Keisha Lance Bottoms of the President’s Export Council: YOU ARE FIRE!” Trump wrote in X, using the phrase he made famous on his television show “The Apprentice.”





José Andrés responds: “I submitted my resignation last week”

The chef has reacted from US Presidency between 2017 and 2021.

“My 2-year term had already ended,” explained José Andrés. “I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. My fellow council members (unpaid volunteers like me) were talented, hard-working people who inspired me every day.”

The chef asks Trump to put aside “politics and insults” to support “the common people” who are building the United States. “Let’s build longer tables,” he concludes.