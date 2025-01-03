Assane, along with several teammates, at the start of training this Friday



01/03/2025



Updated at 12:04 p.m.





The first game of the Real Betis in the just begun 2025. The green and white team will face this Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m., the away match against the SD Huesca corresponding to the round of 32 tie of the King’s Cup.

With just over 24 hours to go before the match, the Betis team trained at the Luis del Sol sports city facilities. At the start of the session, Assane could be seen on the pitch with the group, news in the last few days for his possible transfer to Como 1907 of the Italian Serie A.

With the winter transfer market having just started, the winger continues training with the green and white team waiting to see if there is any news about his situation.

Once training has finished this Friday, the Betis coach, Manuel Pellegrini, will hold a press conference on the occasion of the match against SD Huesca.