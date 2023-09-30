The works in the Prehistoric and Rock Art Complex of the Abrigo del Milano de Mula are already completed and open to the public. The mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno García; members of the Government team; municipal technicians; the representative of the successful bidder company, JUAN GALAN E HIJOS SL; and technicians from the Sierra Espuña Tourist Association went to visit them.

The actions in the environment focused on the arrangement of the perimeter fencing of the archaeological site by improving the access door; and in the conditioning of the access path from the existing rural house to the access door and from this point to the shelter itself. A handrail was also placed using a steel cable, in order to improve accessibility and the signage was replaced. Along with these works, a study of the state of conservation of the existing paintings in the shelter was carried out, carrying out a detailed photographic report and an analysis of the current deficiencies of the support where the pictorial representations are located.

In this sense, the mayor of Mula declared that “thanks to these improvements, the accessibility of the Abrigo del Milano is recovered and a privileged environment is made available to visitors.” A heritage complex in which there is a sepulchral burial with two phases of occupation (5,220 and 1800 BC) and pictorial representations belonging to Levantine and schematic art, a cultural manifestation of post-Palaeolithic prehistoric societies and the Bronze Age respectively ( 6,000 – 2000 BC).

The project, written by Jose Antonio Zapata Parra -municipal archaeologist- and Juan Fernández del Toro -municipal architect-, titled Project for the adaptation and conservation of the rock art complex of El Milano. Mula, Murcia, is part of the subsidy granted to the Mula City Council by the Tourism Association of Sierra Espuña, within the Tourism Sustainability Plan, for a total amount of 24,600 euros.

The Tourism Sustainability Plan of the Sierra Espuña Territory is endowed with a budget of 2.75 million euros and is financed 40% by the Secretary of State for Tourism, another 40% by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and 20% by the city councils of the six municipalities that make up the commonwealth.

European Rock Art Day



The Department of Culture and Historical Heritage of the Mula City Council, in collaboration with the Autonomous Community and the Society of Historiological and Ethnographic Studies, has organized a series of activities in the Prehistoric Complex and on October 9, European Rock Art Day 2023. of Rock Art of the Milano Shelter.

This is a guided tour and prehistoric-type activities next Saturday, October 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for which anyone interested can sign up. To do this, you must make the reservation through the Mula Tourism Office ([email protected] or 968 66 15 01).