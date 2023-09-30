The National Committee for Federal National Council Elections urged voters to participate in the elections from October 4 to 7, 2023, to contribute to building the future of the UAE.
Voting can be done via the “Share Emirates” application, the committee’s website http://uaenec.ae, or one of the 24 election centers in the emirates of the country.
