The VI Azahar Awards Gala will take place next Tuesday, October 17, at the CAES in Torre Pacheco starting at 8:00 p.m. The awards organized by MurciaaEscena reward the Performing Arts shows of the Region of Murcia in each of their categories.

As in all past editions, this year the Honorary Azahar Prize will also be awarded, which will be presented at said event and which this year has gone to the figure of Fernando Armario Sánchez, former Director General of Culture and cultural manager who the association wants to award. for his contribution to the sector when he was in charge of the Culture Department, coinciding with the birth of MurciaaEscena more than twenty years ago.

The finalists of the Azahar Awards are the following:

Best company or production design:

-Púa Escénica, by ‘Martirio Alba’.

-Deconné Company, for ‘With what we have done’.

-La Tendía, for ‘The Island of Lost Things’.

Best theater show:

-‘The collapse of tenderness’, by La Madrugada Compañía.

-‘The Island of Lost Things’, from La Tendía.

-‘La Toffana’, by Flexión Producciones.

Best children’s show:

-‘Momo’, by Teatro de la Entrega.

-‘Among myths the game walks’, by Trama Teatro.

-‘The island of lost things’, from La Tendía.

Best stage direction:

-Luisma Soriano, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Bárbara Vargas and David Terol, for ‘The Island of Lost Things’ by La Tendía. ● María Herrero for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best Murcian playwriting, version or authorship:

-Luisma Soriano, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

B-árbara Vargas and David Terol, for ‘The Island of Lost Things’ by La Tendía.

-Vanessa Montfort, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best Leading Actress:

-Verónica Bermúdez, for La de la Agencia in ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Susi Espín, by Trini in ‘Con lo que hemos sio’ by Compañía Deconné.

-Victoria Teijeiro, by Giulia Toffana in ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best Leading Actor:

-Toni Medina, by Sais in ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Javier Ruano, by Kike in ‘Con lo que hemos sio’ by Compañía Deconné.

-Aitor de Kintana, for Inquisitor in ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best Supporting Actress:

-Andrea Pacheco, for Gigi in ‘Momo’ by Teatro de la Entrega.

-Rocío Bernal, for Covadonga in ‘Con lo que hemos sio’ by Compañía Deconné.

-Amaranta Munana, by Girolama Spara in ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Teatro.

Best Supporting Actor:

-Miguel Ángel Serrano, by Adela Alba in ‘Martirio Alba’ by La Púa Escénica.

-Juanjo F. Larcón, for A Casual Friend of Sais in ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’.

-Víctor Montesinos for Entrepreneur / Writer’s Friend in ‘Dirty Dream (we all have a plan B)’ by Trama Teatro.

Best Original Music:

-Luís Paniagua, for ‘Momo’ by Teatro de la Entrega.

-Leandro Martínez-Romero, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-María Herrero, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best sound space:

-Luisma Soriano, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Bárbara Vargas and David Terol. for ‘The Island of Lost Things’ from La Tendía.

-Irma Catalina, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best set design:

-María Aguirre and Quino Tomás Pérez, for ‘Martirio Alba’ by La Púa Escénica.

-Jorge Fullana, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Karmen Abarca, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best lighting design:

-Jorge Fullana, for ‘The Unraveling of Tenderness’ by La Madrugada Compañía.

-Jesús Palazón, for ‘With what we have done’ by Compañía Deonné.

-Lola Barroso, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.

Best Costume Design:

-María Aguirre, for ‘Martirio Alba’ from La Púa Escénica.

-María Aguirre and Almudena Rupérez, for ‘Con lo que hemos sio’ by Cía. Deconne.

– Karmen Abarca, for ‘La Toffana’ by Flexión Producciones.