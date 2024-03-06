The president of the United States, Joe Biden, extended for one more year the declaration of “national emergency” regarding Venezuela issued in 2015, considering that the situation in that country represents “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security.

In an official press release, the White House announced that the extension of decree 13692, issued on March 8, 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat like Biden, and systematically extended every year since then, It will be published in the Official Registry and will be transmitted to the US Congress.

They continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

“The circumstances (in the South American country), as described in Executive Order 13692 and subsequent Executive Orders issued with respect to Venezuela, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” , points out the text.

Biden announced his decision the same day that the Venezuelan electoral authorities announced that the presidential elections will be held on July 28an announcement that had been expected for months and that was not accompanied by the claimed end to the disqualifications of Venezuelan opposition politicians such as María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition primaries last October.

The Biden Government has warned the Venezuelan Government that it will not renew the partial lifting for six months that it applied to some of the sanctions imposed on President Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials and public companies if the pact that it sealed in 2023 with the opposition for free and transparent elections.

The partial relief of sanctions on Venezuela, which has made it possible for US companies to resume business in the Venezuelan oil sector, expires in April.

In the note announcing the extension of the emergency with respect to the situation in Venezuela, it is noted that the 2015 decree was due to “the erosion of human rights guarantees by the Government of Venezuela, “the persecution of political opponents, the restriction of press freedom, the use of violence and human rights violations and abuses in response to anti-government protests.”

Also, to the “arbitrary arrests and detentions of anti-government protesters, as well as the increasingly exacerbated presence of significant government corruption.”

The declaration of a “national emergency” is a tool that the US president has to apply sanctions against a country under certain circumstances, and that allows him to go beyond what was approved by Congress.

EFE

