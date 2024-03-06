Famitsua famous Japanese newspaper, has published the new ones reviews of the week. At this time, there are three games covered by the magazine, namely:

Eternnights (PS5, PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]

Let's remember that Famitsu produces four reviews from four different people, which assign marks in tenths. These are then added up to a maximum total of 40. Obviously the perfect vote is a rarity and in the entire history of the magazine only 30 have been given, including one recently.