Famitsua famous Japanese newspaper, has published the new ones reviews of the week. At this time, there are three games covered by the magazine, namely:
- Eternnights (PS5, PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
- Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
Let's remember that Famitsu produces four reviews from four different people, which assign marks in tenths. These are then added up to a maximum total of 40. Obviously the perfect vote is a rarity and in the entire history of the magazine only 30 have been given, including one recently.
Famitsu games of the week
The game with the best rating of the week is Skull and Bones, which gets a mix of 7 and 8, higher than the average rating from Metacritic where Ubisoft's pirate adventure stops at 61/100. The public rating, however, is much lower, with a 3.5/10.
MACROSS Shooting Insight is an anime-style sci-fi themed scrolling shooter, featuring classic little girls piloting spaceships and battle mechs.
Eternights is instead a particular mix between RPG dungeon crawler hack & slash and dating simulator, in which the player must face the apocalypse between fights and romantic evenings, keeping an eye on the passing of the days.
#Skull #Bones #game #week #Famitsu #reviews
Leave a Reply