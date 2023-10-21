Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The Weeknd will arrive at Peru to present his tour ‘After Hours Til Dawn’. The mega event will take place at the San Marcos Stadium, next Sunday, October 22. All tickets are already sold, so the venue will look completely full. If you want to know the details of the concert, keep reading this note.

What time does The Weeknd’s concert start?

The doors of the San Marcos Stadium will open at 4:00 pm In addition to this, at 7:00 pm the guest artist Mike Dean will start his show and at 7:45 pm it will be the turn of the DJ Kaytranada. The Weeknd will take the stage at 9:00 p.m.

What is recommended for The Weeknd concert attendees?

The public must download their digital ballot, bring their cell phone with battery and turn the screen brightness to maximum to facilitate reading it. You can also have the ticket printed, but you should avoid sharing the QR to avoid inconvenience.

The entry of food and drinks (glass bottles or cans) will not be allowed. Entry with backpacks larger than 30 cm x 30 cm will be prohibited, as will photographic and video cameras.

All minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The production has set up special sections for wheelchairs and, if you need medical assistance, you can contact security personnel.

What is the entrance map to The Weeknd’s concert?

On the map distributed by the event producer you can see the different accesses enabled to the concert. The income for Court 2 and West They will be on Amezaga Avenue, corner with Colonial Avenue.

Check out the admission map for The Weeknd’s concert. Photo: Teleticket

Added to this, entry to the areas North Tribune, East and Left Court It will take place on Amezaga Avenue. Just the area Court 1 Right you will enter Venezuela Avenue.