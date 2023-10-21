The number 10 It is alive, sometimes it seems that it is not, that it is extinct. That his art has disappeared from the courts, but it is there. He fights to survive in the predatory world of modern football, that of tactics and statistics. He is the 10 and his exquisite left foot, he is the 10 and his spontaneous right, he is the 10 that exists to control the pauses and overthrow, with his covert passes, the vertigo of the game. There is no official day of the 10th, but Conmebol devised that October is the month to commemorate these artists of the magical instep.

10 is not missing, he is still there on the grass. At times he seems recast, made invisible by today’s flurry of super athletes, but he remains. You have to look carefully, he is the one who runs slowly, the one who trots elegantly, the one who walks with his gaze beyond, as if peripheral, like someone who visualizes the plays before they happen. It will be enough for the ball to reach him to verify it, to discover that the one with the number 10 on his back is really a worthy 10 of the kind we are talking about, the ones who throw the pass and are already hugging.

10 is not a myth. The real 10 is legend. He is the owner of the silences that exist before the celebrations, when the uuuuy of the genius of the pass becomes an accurate scream of gooool. The 10 exercises the art of the unpredictable: how to start the race and leave 5 Englishmen scattered to score the best goal of all time; like that Pibe Valderrama who threw passes as if through a tunnel, directly at the foot of the scorer; like the incomparable Pelé, the black diamond who invented assists that he himself defined. His father taught Pelé the job of number 10 like a school lesson: “The shoulder feint, the ball stuck to the ball, the head close to the ball, like someone watching it, the immediate change of speed,” he told him. . And Pelé, who was the one who established the number 10 as the symbol of the most extraordinary in football, obeyed him.

The world is full of people who have never heard of a 5, but have surely heard of a 10. It’s Maradona in Mexico 86, it is Zidane in France 98, it is Ronaldinho always is Messi all his life, he is Pelé for eternity. Is Platini, Rivaldo, Valderrama, Riquelme, Aimar, Baggio or Totti…The 10 encompass the best football legends. They are the musical men of the field, who have melodies coming out of their guayos. Those who just need to step on the ball for the goal landscape to clear up. They are masters of skills, architects who create impossible walls, physicists who invent inexplicable parables: the forwards are grateful for their existence, and the fans and the storytellers and football in general celebrate them. Jorge Valdano said well: “The 10 appears and the play breathes.”

Some wonder if 10 sounds like tango or samba or cumbia, Let’s agree that they have a universal sound, because every corner of the planet has its right 10, its memorable one. Football without 10 is like music without instruments, a play without actors, a barbecue without meat. With a 10 the fan feels a certain peace of mind, it doesn’t matter if he is good or average, it doesn’t matter if football requires other tasks today, if he wears the 10, it fills the soul. He gives hope. You are going to do something, you are going to invent something, there is a reason it is 10, there is a reason you saw the sacred number. When he has the ball, the rivals hold their breath, the goals shake, the public leaves their chairs or the stands, the rivals do not see the pass, they do not reach it, but they will not miss the goal. The Mexican Juan Villoro called it the ‘magical ten’ and wrote: “His greatest virtue is to improve others, who strive to receive his passes. If the rival cancels this strategist, the team suffers brain death. The true meaning of the number on his back is to indicate how many players depend on him.”

If 10 wrote, he would invent his own words with unpublished verbs and unknown adjectives to narrate his own work; If he were a poet, he would capture verses on the court to the rhythm of his elegant steps. The writer says that 10 has the ball tied to his foot, the poet says that he carries it inside the guayo. The painter will say that 10 is like a starry night in the sky of the field. Being number 10 is playing, dribbling, thinking, playing, dribbling, thinking, throwing the pass and playing and dribbling and thinking and making the pass, like a song that repeats itself, a catchy chorus, the musician would say. If it is slow, it will be as slow as a cloud. If he is fast, he will be lightning fast. In 10 there are no simple words or actions: 10 is sea and tide.

Today Messi exists and it seems that Messi is something else, he is like a 10 squared, a 10 multiplied by a thousand, a 10 that leaves a trail in his path, a 10 that makes his passivity his first feint, who thinks about the plays when he is still They do not exist, which launches attacks as if a pack of hungry wolves were behind it. That is the best 10 today, a 10 that is more than 10, a 10 that mutates from time to time to 9. He said it Pep Guardiola: “Messi is the best 9, 10, 11, 7, 6, 4…”.

Although there are some 10 that disappoint, who do not meet the expectations that their number demands. They don’t understand why they were baptized with that number. They go unnoticed, as if they were not number 10. For them, a bad game is not giving an assist, not inventing anything great. Being oblivious to what is important, despising their own fame. They are games in which one asks for a 10 and only sees a pair of fives. Sometimes they seem like an ornament, a number assigned because someone must have it. Sometimes they owe, perhaps to show that they are still men and not gods.

It is also football and its dynamics that corner them. Before, playing 10 was like doing it in the pasture, on the neighborhood block, with that nostalgia: controlling, looking, throwing the pass to your best friend, hugging. Today the 10 is more like a machine, a laboratory player, an exemplary athlete who has to move at the same pace as the rest of the team. The 10 is no longer there to observe and plan, now you have to see it back and forth, worshiping the sweat. He no longer lives only in the middle, he does not live in the center, he has had to move to the sides, up, down, attack and defend, press and even throw a kick to the ankle: elegance recast in tactical schemes.

No longer is the number 10 only expected to make the pass that promises to end in a goal, now he has to score the goals himself, to be a number 10 scorer, and that is a gift given to very few chosen ones. But it is the requirement. When Portuguese coach José Mourinho was asked about the role of the 10 today, he stated: “I like a number 10 footballer who enters the area, who scores goals… A number 10 is a 9 and a half when the team has the ball.” .

Now a bad 10 can be hidden if it at least runs, if it is at least applied and orderly: tactical, some would say. A 10 is saved not by elegance, but by intensity and sweat. People are happy for me to run. They won’t forgive you if you don’t do it. If he walks he goes to the bonfire. That is why today the 10 is impregnated with some melancholy, because its creativity is increasingly used less, on the contrary, it is repressed. It has become an expression of romanticism. His tasks become different, as if he were no longer the essential genius.

When to Jorge Valdano They asked him the specific question of whether the 10 classics are over, he did not mince his answer: “They are not over, but they are living badly… It remains an enigma that many coaches underestimate or penalize the creativity of the old number 10 that they have on their team and They get so worried about the opponent’s 10. “Further proof that the owner of all tendencies is fear.”

The 10 of yesteryear is scarce, it is recast, but it has not died and if it does, it will be as its destiny dictates, throwing one last goal pass and then sitting down to enjoy its eternity from some cloud. If you have to lose, let him lose, but let it not be because of the 10.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

