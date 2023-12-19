The year 2023 witnessed an exacerbation of the losses suffered by the Sudanese economy, as a result of the chaos accompanying the ongoing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which broke out last April, and caused the Sudanese economy to decline by up to 42 percent, according to United Nations reports, while the International Monetary Fund expected The international economy contracted by 18 percent this year, which is the largest percentage of decline in the history of the Sudanese economy.

