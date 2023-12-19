In the city of Severobaikalsk in the Republic of Buryatia, a man was detained who attacked a girl with a knife. About this on Tuesday, December 19, on his website reported the regional Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

As the department clarified, on December 17, the suspect, while on the street in a state of alcoholic intoxication, called a girl over to him, during a conversation with whom he pulled out a knife and put it to the child’s face. However, the victim managed to escape.

“In the near future he will be charged, after which the issue of choosing a preventive measure against the man in the form of detention will be resolved,” the message states.

In addition, it is noted that the criminal case was transferred to the Severobaikalsky interdistrict investigative department of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Buryatia, since “the man’s actions showed signs of a more serious crime under Part 3 of Art. 30, part 1 art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder).”

Currently, local law enforcement agencies are carrying out investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

