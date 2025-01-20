Last Thursday, actress Elisa Mouliaá told instructor Adolfo Carretero about the episode of alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands of Íñigo Errejón. As seen in the video of the statement, to which he has had access 20 minutesMouliaá explained to the magistrate that She felt “very uncomfortable” by the former deputy and asked him “to stop” while he kissed and touched her “with a dominant and lascivious attitude.” In short, the actress confirmed the complaint she had filed at the police station before a very incisive investigating judge who questioned her story on several occasions.

The events constituting a possible attack occurred on a night in September 2021, the first time Mouliaá and Errejón saw each other in person. First they were at the presentation of a book by the politician, according to Mouliaá, and then they had a beer in a bar just the two of them. Once there, the actress explained to Errejón that she was going to a party at some friends’ house and he invited him “out of commitment”. She was surprised that he accepted, but he did, and they went together in a taxi to the party.

Already in the building, as Mouliaá’s complaint indicated, the most serious events occurred. First in the elevator, where the politician grabbed him “by the waist violently.” “I stepped away, I told him he was going too fast. I started laughing nervously, I was like out of breath,” the actress said in court. However, the most serious thing happened in the house where the party was taking place, when Errejón He “tightly grabbed” the actress’s arm in the middle of a “fit of jealousy” and took her to a room.

Elisa Mouliaá told it like this before the judge, who asked her how it was possible that the friend with whom the actress was dancing at that moment did not see the scene. “I don’t know if she saw him, I imagine so. I disappeared,” answered the complainant. In the complaint written by the Police after hearing the story, it was indicated that as the two entered the room, Errejón closed the door with a bolt. “I don’t know if there was a latch,” the actress said before the judge, but she made it clear that Errejón “made a feint, he made sure the door was closed.”

The actress told the judge how Errejón then kissed her, touched her, and pushed her against the wall, at which point She tried to push him away because the situation was making her “very uncomfortable.” But the deputy threw her on the bed and there “took off her bra.” This is how the story continued while the judge asked him the most explicit questions: “Did he take out his member? How long did he spend sucking her tits, touching her ass, buttocks and all that?”

To this last question, the actress answered: “I don’t know because it seemed like forever to me. I told her to stop because I was feeling very uncomfortable. Also with the ceiling light, it makes a woman comfortable. I was feeling violated“. Then, according to Mouliaá’s testimony, she got away from the alleged aggressor after struggling and told him that she wanted to return to the party. He allowed her but on the condition that she go home after 20 minutes. And she ended up leaving. with him in a taxi.

Adolfo Carretero’s interrogation was especially harsh at this point, given that the magistrate repeatedly focused on the reason why the actress agreed to leave with her attacker. “I remember that I was very drunk, much more drunk than normal […] I thought about everything a lot, when I left the room I had gaps,” she answered.

But the judge insisted: “In the complaint you do not say that she was drunk.” […] you could have told your friends, you could have said ‘I’m not going anywhere with you’ […] You have been the object not only of a kiss, but of forcible touching in a room. “It is not understandable that he continues with this man.” “To this day I still wonder how I got into that car,” Mouliaá simply answered.