In the last century, human life expectancy has not stopped growing in developed countries. Biomedical research has been a successful career in this time and, in part, responsible for it. Vaccines, antibiotics or surgical advances have made it possible for diseases that were incurable 100 years ago to be treated or even never develop. However, today, the simple bite of the malaria vector mosquito kills more than 600,000 people in the world each year.

In 2023, 10.8 million people worldwide will contract tuberculosis; and bacteria, although microscopic, threaten not only to aggravate diseases that seemed controlled a few decades ago but also to become resistant to current treatments and put an end to years of medical advances.

To address these threats to global public health, GSK, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has included global health as part of its R&D strategy to improve the health of 2.5 billion people in the coming years. A commitment where our country is key in terms of research and development thanks to the R&D center that the company has in the Community of Madrid.

A special center, not only for the fact of generating innovation in our country, but for being the first Spanish private research center – and one of the few in the world – dedicated exclusively to the discovery of new treatments for infectious diseases that affect most vulnerable populations in the world.









Laboratory of the highest level of biosafety

The most recent example of GSK’s commitment to global health is the construction in Spain of the first maximum biosafety level laboratory (BSL-4) that the pharmaceutical industry will have worldwide. The GSK R&D center already has a laboratory of the immediately previous biosafety level, BSL-3, which is also one of the few of a private entity in Spain. This is a high biological containment laboratory, where we work with biological agents capable of causing serious and potentially lethal infections.

The new BSL-4 will allow GSK to go one step further and safely investigate multi-resistant and dangerous pathogens against which there are no treatments or prevention measures, diseases that can put global health in check.

These new facilities will allow, for example, to investigate the effectiveness of new treatments that are being developed against microorganisms that have acquired resistance that makes current treatments ineffective in areas as critical as multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. To achieve this, the company has made an initial investment of more than 4.5 million euros in these new facilities, which will position our country at the forefront of healthcare R&D.

As pointed out David Barros, director of the GSK Spain R&D Center, «With the construction of this facility we take another step in the journey we undertook more than 30 years ago to get ahead of the disease and contribute to facing growing challenges in global health. “We are convinced of the need to invest our effort and resources to develop solutions against neglected infectious diseases that, however, cause great mortality and affect a huge number of people, especially in developing countries.”

forgotten diseases

The fact that many of these diseases affect people who live in less developed countries to a greater extent means that, sometimes, not enough attention is paid or innovative solutions are promoted to diseases that affect a large part of the planet.

To meet its commitment to global health, in early 2023 GSK pledged to invest €1.1 billion over the next decade to accelerate research and development of infectious diseases that disproportionately affect low-income countries. .

A commitment that goes back a long way, and that has allowed the company to develop milestones such as the first drug against HIV, the first treatment in 60 years against recurrent malaria caused by Plasmodium Vivax and, recently, the first recommended malaria vaccine by the WHO.

The fight against malaria is a key area of ​​the center’s activity, which has new projects based on biological approaches such as the use of bacteria to prevent the transmission of the disease, necessary new approaches that could revolutionize malaria prevention at a global level.

Open innovation

A performance of international scope for which GSK has the Tres Cantos Global Health R&D Center in Madrid, a pioneering center that in 2022 celebrated 30 years of activity, in which more than 140 researchers work (65% women) and has one of the few insectariums that exist in the industry in Europe, where more than 10,000 mosquitoes are raised per week for malaria research.

Also making it unique are the three pillars by which the center’s activity is governed: a policy of sharing intellectual property and patents generated; the distribution of the products derived from your research to anyone who needs them; and the axis of its activity, open innovation. This is the formula launched by the Open Lab Foundation that allows independent scientists and academics from entities around the world to access GSK facilities to carry out their own studies on these types of diseases. In this way, they promote global research for global health.

Another example of collaboration is its involvement in the PAN-TB project, the first global alliance to develop innovative treatments against tuberculosis, which joins the co-leadership of the European ERA4TB project, which seeks to shorten the time to design new medications in this field. .