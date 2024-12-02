The Canary Islands have received 7,338 irregular arrivals migrants in November, the month with the highest volume so far in 2024, a year that has already surpassed the historical record of the archipelago with a total of 41,425 accumulated arrivals.

At the beginning of the year with a rebound in arrivals (7,270 in January and 4,662 in February), it was followed by a few months of decline (between 1,183 and 2,213 from March to July) and, Starting in August, the numbers began to grow again up to 5,284 migrants in September and 3,279 in October.

But this month of November has surpassed all previous months, with 7,338 arrivals, the majority (5,626) in the first fortnight, according to the latest report on irregular immigration published this Monday by the Ministry of the Interior.

On November 18, the data from this balance and those from the islands’ emergency services already revealed that more than 40,000 people had arrived in the Canary Islands until then, which placed this 2024 as the year with the most arrivals of this type in historyhaving exceeded what was registered in all of 2023 (39,910).

The most up-to-date data reveals that as of November 30, there are already 41,425 people have arrived to the archipelago after overcoming what is considered one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the world in 610 cayucos or boats, which translates into 6,015 people and 80 more boats than in 2023 at this time of the year.

They have reached the entire Spanish territory and by any means so far. 56,976 people in 2024, 6,425 more than last year, most of them (54,541) by sea.

2,342 people in November to the peninsula

In addition to the Canary Islands, The volume of arrivals by sea to the peninsula and the Balearic Islands has significantly increasedwhere 2,342 people have accessed in November after a first half of the year in which monthly arrivals did not reach a thousand and a few months, between July and October, with figures between 1,305 and 1,768.

However, compared to last year, these arrivals by sea to the peninsula and the Balearic Islands have descendedsince until November 30 last year, 13,726 arrivals had been registered, 659 more than now.





What has also decreased from one year to the next are arrivals by sea to Ceuta (from 60 to 28) now Melilla (from 180 to 21).

Not so the entries by land (includes swimming access) to Ceuta, which have risen from 1,020 in 2023 to 2,344 this year, an increase of almost 130%. To Melilla, on the other hand, 64 fewer migrants have arrived through this route, from the 155 that were registered last year, one month before the end of 2023, to the current 91.