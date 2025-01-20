The ex-footballer Javi Poves (38 years old), who now performs a double role as coach and president of the Colonia Moscardó Sports Club, has gone viral again on social media this weekend after his team’s loss in extra time on their visit to the Cacereño (1-0). The Madrid native, who a few weeks ago reopened the debate on the role that youth teams should play in the lower categories of football in an appearance before journalists, once again gained prominence this Sunday in the Prince Felipe press room, where he maintained a tense dialectical exchange with the vice president of the Extremaduran club, Juan Miguel Olmedaon account of the schedule of the duel between both Second RFEF teams.

Poves is not a character who bites his tongue, as he recently demonstrated after the CSD announced the granting of the precautionary measure to Barcelona for the Dani Olmo case. A decision that provoked the rapid reaction of the CDC Moscardó and its president through a statement, making the club from the Usera neighborhood the first Spanish football entity to speak out on this controversial matter. A few weeks before, the former soccer player from teams such as Rayo Vallecano B, Las Rozas, CDA Navalcarnero, Sporting de Gijón and UD San ​​Sebastián de los Reyes had already stirred up social networks by calling for rebellion against the presence of subsidiary teams in the lower categories. “They ruin football, it’s a shame, get out now,” he claimed then.

On Sunday, Poves once again showed his volcanic personality in the press room of the Cacereño stadium, where his team lost in added time. It wasn’t because of the score, the president-coach exploded due to the schedule set by the Extremaduran entity, feeling deceived by them. As he explained to the journalists present, the Cáceres club had agreed to schedule the duel for Saturday afternoon to prevent Moscardó from having to spend the night in Extremadura and could save on expenses. A version, however, that was refuted by Juan Miguel Olmeda in the press room in the presence of Poves, producing a tense exchange of words between them.

Poves already hinted at his unease in his first words. «I was going to quit Cacereño, but I don’t know if I should do it. Yes, I’m going to do it,” said the representative of the Madrid team, who accused the rival team of having acted in bad faith when setting the game time on Sunday morning. forcing the Moscardó to spend the night in Extremadura, thus increasing the expenses budgeted for this displacement. «A verbal agreement had been reached to put the game in the afternoon and avoid spending the night. We are a super humble club, in which we respect agreements,” explained Javi Poves.









Contradictory versions

Some words that provoked a response from Olmeda, present in the press room. «I disagree, Javi. If you want, I’ll answer you,” responded the vice president of Cacereño, provoking Poves’ reaction: “Come, come,” he said, inviting him to accompany him to give his version in front of the microphones. “Simply tell you that we have not reached any agreement,” added the representative of the Cáceres team, although without joining the table where the president-coach of ‘Mosca’ was.

Then began a dialectical exchange which increased the tension in the room. “Indeed it was verbal,” he insisted, receiving Olmeda’s quick response: “We always play in the morning.” The president of the CDC Moscardó, Visibly upset, he raised his voice and insisted to his interlocutor: «Yes? Can I get you the list of the teams you played with in the afternoon? You have played more games in the afternoon than in the morning. It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter. The Cacereño manager then used the reason for “heat” and called Poves’ words a “lie.” “Oh man… he got it, he got it!”, joked CDC member Moscardó, who ended up getting heated.

«Is it a lie that I have reached an agreement to play in the afternoon? I wouldn’t reach an agreement with you because I don’t even know who you are. Who are you? Are you the vice president? Well, I spoke with the president. I lie. Not with the president, because he is inaccessible. I’m going to read the whatsapp. We’re going to laugh. Shall we laugh? It doesn’t matter. You have won a million bucks with the Copa del Rey, but at least respect those of us who care so much about each other and keep our word of playing in the afternoon. “Respect the word,” Poves concluded, visibly angry.

The CDC Moscardó, which promoted to Second RFEF last season and that in the first section of this course it occupied playoff positions for promotion to the bronze category of Spanish football, is currently eleventh classified in group 5 of the Second RFEF. Javi Poves reached the sky of Spanish football playing eleven minutes in the First Division with Sporting de Gijón under the command of Manuel Preciado, but his adventure on the playing fields was short-lived because at the age of 24 he hung up his boots convinced that This sport was a nest of corruption. The Madrid native, however, did not separate himself from the world of football and now combines the functions of president and coach at the CDC Moscardó,