Thinking that people with limited resources can have a guaranteed basic income, The Texas government announced a program that will provide monthly payments of US$500. Below are the requirements to be able to request it.

Although various financial aid programs are offered in the North American country for low-income people, many of these are federal and require greater procedures and requirements to be delivered. But in this case, it is the state of Texas the one who promotes profit.

How to be a beneficiary of the Uplift program in Texas?

The first thing to mention is that Uplift is a guaranteed basic income (UBI) program that is intended to support people in meeting their basic needs and that in Texas It is only available to those who live in the Harris County.

This benefit can be obtained for a period of up to 18 months, but it is required to demonstrate annual income less than 200% of the federal poverty level. That means that a family of four must live on less than US$40,000 annually. Likewise, it is necessary to belong to the county of Harris, Texasspecifically in the following zip codes: 77050, 77093, 77051, 77060, 77028, 77033, 77026, 77081, 77547 and 77091. It is estimated that in these codes the average annual income is US$35,000

According to the media ABC, between 1,400 and 1,600 families will benefit through this program, for which US$20,500,000 will be allocated. Those selected will be chosen at random and will be able to freely decide what to spend the money on, resources will not be conditioned.

Those interested in applying for support must go to https://countiesforaguaranteedincome.org and fill out a form.

What is the Counties for a Guaranteed Income program?

The program is supported by Counties for a Guaranteed Income, a coalition of officials from different states of USA which is intended to ensure that all Americans have a minimum income to achieve an economy that provides dignity and freedom for all.

It should be noted that the program is available in other states such as Los Angeles and Washington, in different counties, and it is expected to demonstrate with data that people facing economic difficulties know how to allocate the money in the best way to benefit their families.

The people behind this project believe that with financial support people will be able to continue supporting their families, continue their studies and find new jobs, even start their own business.