In the last hoursthe United States Embassy in Colombia reached an agreement with the National Armyand it was learned that through the 'Vamos sundo' scholarship program, directed by the International Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement, of the United States in Colombia They will support young Colombians who wish to pursue their military careers.

It was learned that the US Government will expand the scholarship program to young people from Afro-Colombian communities, indigenous people and inhabitants of low-income rural areas who wish to enter training schools to professional soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the National Army.

Kevin Thomas Murakami director of the Anti-Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) of the United States Embassy in Colombia announced the news and also, He explained that this program has been in operation since 2009 and since then, it has awarded 11,152 scholarships.

During the announcement of the agreement, the US official said that: “it is not only to promote inclusion and diversity, but it is also a smart bet because the National Navy and the Police are directly linking historically marginalized communities, while opening the opportunity to advance peace in Colombia.”

Furthermore, he mentioned that The program began in 2009 when they noticed the need of young people from Tumaque, who wanted to join the Police and were unable to do so due to their economic conditions, so they chose to take criminal paths.

Kevin Thomas Murakami explained that after the alliance with the National Police, the National Navy joined this initiative for young people who met the requirements of defending the blue of the flag with a vocation of service to Colombia.

“We have been with this study plan for 14 years and every year we can give scholarships to a thousand people. This plan transforms lives. I have spoken with many of the beneficiaries and they explain to me that it not only impacted them but also the families. and to the communities of origin,” he indicated.

“We remain committed to the quality and excellence of #Vamos_Sumando so that Colombia has successful young people and a strong and solid, transparent and successful Public Force. “With modern institutions, an example in the region.” Kevin Murakami, director @StateINL Colombia. pic.twitter.com/W0llb88qPx — Vamos_Sumando (@Vamos_Sumando) February 16, 2024

“The important thing is that when they come out of those institutions return to their communities and of course rural security is strengthenedbecause they are the ones who know the challenges best and of course they can make a difference in these vulnerable regions,” recalls the US official.

To know the requirements and steps to access the scholarships granted by the US government and that are available for young Colombians, you can access the website https://www.vamos-sumando.org/there you will know the details.

