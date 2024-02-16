Sporadic protests and funeral vigils for the death of Aleksei Navalny, despite the repressive apparatus that the regime now has at its disposal. According to Ovd-Info, an independent organization that follows political repression and provides assistance to those who are victims of it, in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan, the police intervened to disperse the people who had arranged to meet in front of a memorial to the victims of political repressions in the Arkhangelskoye cemetery.

The Russian police arrested some people who came to pay homage to Alexei Navalny and some journalists on the occasion of spontaneous rallies for the dissident. In St. Petersburg RusNews has filmed people being loaded onto cell phones by officers, among them their reporter, Elina Kozich. Novaya Gazeta reported that their photographer Alexei Dushutin was arrested in the same city at the Monument to the Memory of the Victims of Political Repression.

It was in Moscow a young woman arrested, Kristina Ilyina, protesting alone holding the sign: “Today Aleksei Navalny died.” The Russian authorities, reports the BBC, warned today against organizing public demonstrations in the capital.

At the Lubyanka metro station, also in Moscow, a small memorial appeared in honor of the dissident with flowers and cards. A few people timidly lined up in Moscow to lay a flower at the Solovsky Stone, a memorial to all the victims of political repression. According to what Mediazona writes, the EU ambassador to Moscow, Roland Galharague, also placed a flower.