The ultra-right and ultra-liberal candidate Javier Milei has surprised and has become the candidate with the most votes in the primary elections for the Presidency of Argentina, the PASO. Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza party, has 30.14% of the votes, which is equivalent to more than 7,000,000 of the ballots, according to official data collected by the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’, while the opposition coalition Together for Change has 28.27% (more than 6,500,000 voters) and the Peronist Unión por la Patria has achieved 27.19% (some 6,300,000 votes).

“Everyone leaves. This competitive alternative will not only put an end to Kirchnerism, but it will put an end to the parasitic, stupid and useless caste of this country”, Milei declared after the first official results were known. “We are facing the end of the caste model, based on that atrocity that says that where there is a need, there is a right, but it is forgotten that this right has to be paid for,” added the ultra-liberal candidate, who has assured that this victory is “the first step for the reconstruction” of the country.

In addition, he has celebrated being both the most elected force individually and the most voted at the party level, and has asked “good Argentines” to join “the liberal revolution” to “remove” the politicians who ” They don’t want to change.”

In Together for Change, the votes are divided between the former Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, very close to the opposition leader Mauricio Macri (with 16.99%) and the head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (with 11.28%).

Thank you to all the Argentines who supported us throughout the country. Congratulations to Patricia Bullrich for her triumph in these primaries that we have carried out with great respect and seriousness”, Larreta has published on the X social network account, before her Twitter, after knowing the first official results.

On behalf of the Unión por la Patria (UP), the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, with 21.35%, and Juan Grabois, leader of one of the forces furthest to the left of the pro-government coalition and who comes from social movements, which so far has received 5.84% of the votes.

“If UP prioritizes the demands of those below, concrete commitments with those who do not have housing or live in a neighborhood without adequate conditions, of those who cultivate and protect the land, of registered, informal workers and of the popular economy that they don’t make it to the end of the month (…). If we firmly retake the flag of sovereignty and the recovery of common goods, I have no doubt that any dehumanizing proposal can be defeated », Grabois has published on his X account.

In these primary elections, the candidates to renew a part of the National Congress have also been chosen, as well as the next provincial governors, among them the head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and other local and municipal executive positions.

Thus, the head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be Jorge Macri, from Together for Change, with 55.92% of voter support.