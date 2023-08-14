The expansion, far from temporary, of the African anticyclone Nerone has begun. The weather forecast for today, tomorrow and for the next few days speaks of good weather with sunshine and clear or partly cloudy skies prevailing over almost all of Italy. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it warn that the permanence of the anticyclone on Italy will be quite long, at least until August 23-24, if not longer. Only the Alpine sectors, especially the border and areas close to it, may be affected by rapid heat storms which will tend to develop during the afternoon hours. The day of August 15th, Tuesday 15, will pass in this way, but the storms with local hailstorms will affect above all Alto Adige, Primiero in Trentino and Cadore locally in Veneto.

But the temperatures will be the real protagonists of the anticyclone Nero which will especially hit the Center-North, leaving the South at the mercy of weak northern currents that will mitigate the African heat. But in the rest of Italy the maximum values ​​will gradually rise to over 33-35°C, as in Florence, Bologna, Pavia, Mantua, Alessandria, Milan, Perugia, Pistoia. The capital, at least until Friday 18, will not exceed 33-34°C, after which it too will rise to around 36-37°C in the shade.

Finally on Sardinia, in the southern inland areas it could even touch 40 ° C or even more. And as if that weren’t enough, in addition to the daytime heat, you will also have to deal with the sultriness and tropical nights; in fact, night temperatures in most of the central-northern cities will never drop below 20-23°C. In this context, physical discomfort, especially for the most fragile people (such as the elderly and children) will tend to increase.

Will this African heat wave end soon? It doesn’t seem, on the contrary, just from the weekend of August 19-20 it would seem that the African anticyclone could reinvigorate further with the risk of breaking many heat records for the period. We’ll see.

IN DETAIL

Monday 14. In the north: sunny and warm, isolated thunderstorms in the Alps. In the centre: sunny and warm. In the south: prevailing sun and moderate heat.

Tuesday 15. In the north: lots of sun and heat, thunderstorms in Trentino Alto Adige and Cadore. In the middle: all sunny and warm on the rise. In the south: good weather with not excessive heat.

Wednesday 16. In the north: good weather, heat and some thunderstorms in the Alps. In the centre: lots of sun and heat, occasional heat storms in the Apennines. In the south: all sun and heat in the norm.

Trend: increasing heat and sultriness and prevailing good weather.