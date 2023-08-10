Two cutting-edge investigations carried out by the research groups ‘Molecular Recognition and Encapsulation’ (REM) and ‘Tissue Regeneration and Repair: Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering’ (GRRT), respectively led by José Antonio Gabaldón and Luis Meseguer, presented their results at the 24th European Federation of Nationals Associations of Orthopedics and Traumatology Congress, an international congress held in Vienna (Austria) that brought together specialists from all over the world in this area.

The investigations, directed by Luis Meseguer Olmo, have focused on the manufacture of bone implants for the recovery and repair of bones. These new materials induce the differentiation of stem cells into adult bone cells, regenerating the bone from the same implant more quickly.

Researcher Iván López, from the ‘Tissue Regeneration and Repair: Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering’ (GRRT) Research Group, who received the award for best poster at the congress in the ‘Implants, Biomaterials & Registry Study’ category, developed a polymer, through 3D printing, which rapidly regenerates bone. To do this, the plastic that makes up the polymer has been reinforced with calcium phosphate. This substance is what activates the differentiation of stem cells used to speed up the recovery of patients.

On the other hand, the scientist Ana Belén Hernández, belonging to the Molecular Recognition and Encapsulation Group (REM), developed a ceramic material that reabsorbs cells more slowly, increasing the lasting effect within the bone. This research also used calcium phosphate to be able to enrich the implant and differentiate cells more quickly. Both investigations were carried out in an integrated way in their trials and continue to show promising results for use in people with any type of bone lesion.

Improvement in the treatment of patients



Currently, with patients who suffered serious injuries, grafting techniques are used, filling the holes created in the broken bones with others from areas such as the hip. The development of this type of synthetic implants will mean that, in the near future, patients will be able to regenerate their own tissues in a less aggressive way, without affecting their mobility or quality of life.