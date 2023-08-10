In the 1980s and 1990s, the Microsoft Disk Operating System (MS-DOS) played a pivotal role in the evolution of personal computers. However, despite Microsoft’s abandonment of MS-DOS in favor of Windows, there is still a passionate community using and developing DOS operating systems.

One of them is FreeDOS, an open source operating system designed to offer full compatibility with MS-DOS, but with additional features and capabilities; you will therefore see how this operating system is made, what it is for, who it can serve, its Internet browsing capabilities and the opportunity to create a server using this operating system.

In the past we have seen the most disparate operating systems including Windows, various Linux distributions such as ZorinOS and ChromeOS Flex and FreeDos had been treated marginally, here you will see this “nostalgic” system treated in more depth.

What is FreeDOS and What is it for

This is a free and open source operating system which aims to provide a complete and MS-DOS compatible DOS environment. Its primary function is to allow users to run legacy DOS software, including games, applications and development tools, on modern hardware.

However, FreeDOS is not only an alternative to MS-DOS, it also offers additional and improved features, such as support for modern file systems such as FAT32 and the ability to use CD/DVD-ROM drives as well as modern USB sticks.

Who can use FreeDOS

FreeDOS is useful for different categories of users:

Retro Computing enthusiasts : Retro computer enthusiasts who want to preserve and use classic DOS software and games on modern hardware may find FreeDOS an ideal option.

: Retro computer enthusiasts who want to preserve and use classic DOS software and games on modern hardware may find FreeDOS an ideal option. Developers and Programmers : FreeDOS offers a DOS environment that can be used to develop legacy software, test applications, and even write new programs using DOS-specific development tools.

: FreeDOS offers a DOS environment that can be used to develop legacy software, test applications, and even write new programs using DOS-specific development tools. Nostalgic users: Those who wish to relive the experience of the golden years of personal computers or who wish to use DOS applications for personal or professional reasons can take advantage of FreeDOS.

Can you surf the internet?

FreeDOS was not originally designed for Internet browsing, but with the development of new software and drivers, it is now possible to browse the net.

Browsers like Arachne (downloadable from official site) allow you to browse websites over a dial-up or Ethernet connection. However, it is important to note that the browsing experience will be limited in comparison to the most common modern browsers.

The following video shows Arachne from classic MS-DOS, but nothing prevents you from installing it on the US Open Source version.

As for software, FreeDOS offers a wide variety of applications and tools, including text editors, system utilities, compilers, BASIC interpreters, and even some classic games.

Advantages and disadvantages of sailing with Arachne

The advantages of browsing with Arachne on FreeDos are as follows:

Internet access on vintage platforms : Arachne offers a way to access the Internet using legacy operating systems such as FreeDOS. This is especially useful for retro computer enthusiasts who want to experiment with browsing the Internet using period hardware and software.

: Arachne offers a way to access the Internet using legacy operating systems such as FreeDOS. This is especially useful for retro computer enthusiasts who want to experiment with browsing the Internet using period hardware and software. Minimum Resources : Arachne is a lightweight text browser designed to run on resource constrained systems. This means it can run on less powerful hardware and requires less memory than modern graphical browsers.

: Arachne is a lightweight text browser designed to run on resource constrained systems. This means it can run on less powerful hardware and requires less memory than modern graphical browsers. Bandwidth Saving : Since Arachne is a text-based browser, websites are displayed primarily as plain text and images. This reduces bandwidth consumption, making it suitable for dial-up connections or in environments with limited bandwidth connections.

: Since Arachne is a text-based browser, websites are displayed primarily as plain text and images. This reduces bandwidth consumption, making it suitable for dial-up connections or in environments with limited bandwidth connections. Confidentiality: Since Arachne does not support JavaScript, Java, CSS and advanced technologies like HTML5, it may offer better privacy protection than modern browsers that can track you through cookies and scripts.

But it inevitably brings significant disadvantages:

Graphic Limitations : Arachne does not support advanced visualization of web pages, such as animations, videos, interactive elements and complex layouts. As a result, many modern web pages may appear degraded or even inaccessible.

: Arachne does not support advanced visualization of web pages, such as animations, videos, interactive elements and complex layouts. As a result, many modern web pages may appear degraded or even inaccessible. Limited Compatibility : Due to its limitations, Arachne may have difficulty displaying properly modern websites that make heavy use of advanced technologies. This may limit its usefulness for accessing contemporary content.

: Due to its limitations, Arachne may have difficulty displaying properly modern websites that make heavy use of advanced technologies. This may limit its usefulness for accessing contemporary content. No Support for Mobile Platforms : Arachne is primarily designed to be used on a desktop or laptop computer. It is not suitable for Internet access on mobile or tablet devices, which require touch-optimized interfaces and features.

: Arachne is primarily designed to be used on a desktop or laptop computer. It is not suitable for Internet access on mobile or tablet devices, which require touch-optimized interfaces and features. Limited maintenance: Arachne is an open source project, but its development activity may be limited. This could mean that bug fixes and updates to accommodate changes in web protocols could be slower or non-existent.

Creating a Server with FreeDOS, possible?

FreeDOS can be used to create a basic server, but with some limitations; you can set up an FTP server, web server, or file server to share resources within a local area network. However, due to its limited networking and security capabilities compared to modern operating systems, FreeDOS should only be used for educational purposes or in controlled environments.

To create a server with FreeDOS, you can use programs like “Netcat” (the official site has it made available) for file sharing or DOSLynx for textual browsing of websites.

It should be noted that nowadays there is a site which is run 100% by a computer that uses the old MS-DOS.

There are also antivirus for Freedos if you want

The fact that the OS is old and based on a forgotten one does not mean that it is necessarily immune to viruses and malware, since they see their birth in the DOS environment, well before Windows.

And antiviruses are all right, here they are

ClamAV : ClamAV is a popular open source antivirus software that also offers a DOS compatible version. Can be used to run virus scans of files on a FreeDOS system, the DOS version is available here.

: ClamAV is a popular open source antivirus software that also offers a DOS compatible version. Can be used to run virus scans of files on a FreeDOS system, the DOS version is available here. F-Prot: F-Prot is another antivirus that offers a DOS version. It is designed to detect and remove viruses and other threats from your system, downloadable here.

If you don’t feel safe while sailing, you can start them after you have made one, fortunately it is highly unlikely to run into DOS malware, unless you go looking on purpose and even if, you would hardly put personal data on FreeDos, on this the operating system is really bombproof.

Retro gaming

It goes without saying that this operating system can ensure that, without emulation and without having to find the original MS-DOS roundabouts, you can start old video games that no longer work on the latest versions of Windows except through emulation.

It is no coincidence that, if you wish, you can even install the 90s versions of Windows which were nothing more than an “extension” of the dear old MS-DOS.

Running Old Versions of Windows on FreeDOS

In addition to offering a complete environment to run DOS software, this copycat operating system has proven its versatility by allowing users to run older versions of Windows such as Windows 3.1, 95 and 98. This is possible through the use of emulators and tools virtualization tools compatible with FreeDOS.

Windows 3.1 on FreeDOS

Windows 3.1, one of Microsoft’s first graphical environments, can be run on FreeDOS using the popular DOSBox emulator; DOSBox provides a virtualized environment in which Windows 3.1 can be installed and run as a DOS application. This gives users the ability to relive the experience of early graphical user interfaces and run classic Windows applications on modern hardware.

Obviously, if for some abstruse reason you should have the possibility of having hardware so dated that even the “weaker” PC Linux distributions would be useless, this is an excellent alternative to resurrect old computers.

Windows 95 and 98 on FreeDOS

Running Windows 95 and 98 on FreeDOS is made possible thanks to tools like Bochs, a highly configurable x86 emulator. Bochs allows you to create a virtual machine that emulates a hardware architecture compatible with Windows 95 and 98. Although installation and configuration may require some effort, this solution offers users the ability to interact with older versions of Windows and related applications.

As was the case with Windows 3.1, you could try doing the same thing with the actual hardware as well, if for some arcane reason you still own it.

In conclusion

This curious “nostalgic” operating system represents a fascinating bridge between the past and the present, allowing users to explore the rich heritage of DOS software on modern hardware. While not an operating system intended for everyday use, it offers a unique opportunity for computer enthusiasts, developers, and nostalgic users to relive and experience the glamor of the early days of personal computing. With its flexibility and customization options, FreeDOS continues to play an important role in preserving computer history and offering new perspectives on how we can interact with the software of the past.